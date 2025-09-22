'This Navratri is special': PM Modi as GST rate cuts kick in, encourages 'Swadeshi mantra' Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon people to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri, wishing citizens "new strength and faith" during the nine-day festival. On the first day of the festivities, the Prime Minister noted that this year's Navratri holds special significance as it coincides with the "GST-saving festival," which, he said, will also give fresh momentum to the mantra of swadeshi.

He further wished people good fortune, prosperity, and health as they celebrate the auspicious period dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Navratri. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and renewed faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di!"

As each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom, PM Modi added that first day is dedicated to 'Maa Shailputri'. "Today is the day of special worship of Maa Shailputri. I pray that with the love and blessings of the Goddess, everyone’s life is filled with good fortune and good health," he said.

Savings and Swadeshi: PM Modi on GST rate cuts

The Prime Minister called upon people to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of developed and self-reliant India.

"This time, the auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi will receive new energy during this period. Let us all come together and dedicate our collective efforts towards fulfilling the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India," he added.

Starting today, the first day of Navratri, reduced GST rates on around 375 items have come into effect, making a wide range of goods and services — from kitchen staples and medicines to electronics, equipment, and automobiles — more affordable for consumers.

PM Modi shares Bhajan by Pandit Jasraj

The Prime Minister also shared the 'Bhajan' (devotional song) sung by Pandit Jasraj and asked people to share their song. "Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji. If you have sung a Bhajan or have a favourite one, please share it with me. I will be posting some of them in the coming days!" said PM Modi.

Navratri 2025

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion, colours, and joy across India. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, also known as Navdurga. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja, and participate in cultural festivities like garba, dandiya nights, and Durga Puja pandals.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

This year, Shardiya Navratri begins today (Monday) with the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana and worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navdurga. Devotees across India are observing vrat, setting up the kalash during the shubh muhurat, and offering prayers to seek the blessings of strength and purity. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

