Centre convenes all-party meeting ahead of Winter Session of Parliament | Check key bills listed

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Pariament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday convened an all-party meeting. BJP president J P Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi besides T Siva, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Anupriya Patel attended the meet. During the meeting, Congress demanded discussion on the issue of rising pollution in north India, Manipur ethnic strife and train accidents.

Moreover, the opposition also demanded a discussion on Adani issue to which Rijiju said the respective Business Advisory Committees of the Houses will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament with consent from Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson.

Rijiju said, "A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary."

Notably, the Winter Session of the Parliament is set to start from Monday and it will run till December 20. The government has listed 16 bills, including those pending in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, for consideration.

Some key bills listed for consideration

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: The bill is pending in Lok Sabha and will be taken into consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the session.

Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill: Also a bill related to Waqf which is pending in Lok Sabha.

First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25: It is listed for presentation, consideration and voting

Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill: The bill is listed to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Merchant Shipping Bill: The bill seeks to ensure compliance with India's obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Coastal Shipping Bill: The bill is not pending and will be introduced in the Parliament with eventual passage.

Indian Ports Bill: Like CSB 2024, the bill is not pending in either house and will be introduced in the Parliament with eventual passage.

Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak: The bill seeks streamlining of process and protocols in air traffic management. The bill is pending in Rajya Sabha.

The government has not listed any bill related to simultaneous elections yet. However, reports suggest that he government is likely to bring the proposed legislation in the coming session.

(With PTI Inputs)