'Willing to die but...': Jamiat Chief Arshad Madani says Muslims cannot recite Vande Mataram

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani said that “Muslims cannot recite the full version of Vande Mataram”, stating that several verses of the song conflict with Islamic beliefs. He clarified that while Muslims have no objection to others singing or reciting the national song, they themselves cannot participate because Islam permits worship of only one God.

Madani said that parts of Vande Mataram describe the nation in the form of “Durga Mata”, using expressions associated with worship, which, he argued, contradicts Islamic tenets.

“We can accept death, but but will not worship anyone except Allah,” he said.

‘No one can be forced against their faith’

The Jamiat chief stressed that the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion (Article 25) and freedom of expression (Article 19), protecting citizens from being forced to say or sing anything against their beliefs. He also referenced Supreme Court observations that no citizen can be compelled to sing a song that violates their faith.

Madani said the debate around Vande Mataram must stay within the bounds of constitutional rights and mutual respect, rather than being turned into a political issue.

Tagore’s recommendation Cited

Citing historical documents, Madani recalled that Rabindranath Tagore had advised Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be accepted as the national song because the remaining verses could conflict with monotheistic religions. Based on this recommendation, the Congress Working Committee had endorsed only the first two stanzas.

“Using Tagore’s name today to justify reciting the entire song goes against historical facts,” he said.

‘Patriotism is not measured by slogans’

Madani said that love for one’s country and worship are two different things, adding that Muslims have always contributed to India’s freedom struggle and do not need “certificates” of patriotism.