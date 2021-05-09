Will there be a third wave of coronavirus? AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria answers | Exclusive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO It is believed that every endemic has three waves, says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that any epidemic usually make its impact in three waves out of which it is believed that the second wave proves to be the most dangerous one.

Speaking exclusively to India TV as part of #JeetegaIndia, Harega Corona health conclave, Dr. Guleria also responded on whether the second wave of coronavirus in the country was slowly reaching its peak or not.

The AIIMS Director said that at this moment it is difficult to say whether the second wave has attained its peak but said Covid cases in some regions, states were now plateauing.

Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Court formed a panel, which includes AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria, for audit of medical oxygen for Delhi to examine its supply and efficacy in its distribution by the Delhi government.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said, "For carrying out the above audit exercise for NCTD, the audit sub-group shall consist of Dr Randeep Guleria, Professor and Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep, AIIMS; Sandeep Budhiraja, Clinical Director & Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare; and an IAS officer each from the Union government and GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), not below the rank of joint secretary."

The top court emphasised that the purpose of conducting audits is to ensure accountability in respect of the supplies of oxygen provided to every state/UT.

"The purpose is to ensure that the supplies which have been allocated are reaching their destination; that they are being made available through the distribution network to the hospitals or, as the case may be, the end users efficiently and on a transparent basis; and to identify bottlenecks or issues in regard to the utilization of oxygen," the top court said in its order.

However, the bench made it clear that the purpose of the audit is not to scrutinise the decisions made in good faith by the doctors while treating their patients.

