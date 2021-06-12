Will Rajib Banerjee be the next to ditch BJP for Trinamool Congress?

Image Source : ANI Rajib Banerjee quit the TMC to join the BJP in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Keeping the rumour mills ripe, it is now being speculated that the second export from the BJP to Trinamool Congress may be Rajib Banerjee, who had left the party just before West Bengal Assembly elections. Banerjee on Saturday met Trinamool Congress's state secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter’s residence in Kolkata.

In a blow to the prestige of the Bharatiya Janata Party, its national Vice President Mukul Roy along with son Subhranshu, re-joined Trinamool Congress on Friday, with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of the state's ruling party welcoming the prodigal back to their fold.

Roys return was being seen as a signal that this may trigger more defections from BJPs Bengal unit, possibly reducing its strength in the Bengal assembly.

However, refuting all speculations, Kunal ghosh after the meet said, “It was a courtesy meeting."

ALSO READ: Mukul Roy's gharwapsi, joins back Mamata Banerjee' Trinamool Congress along with son

On being asked whether he is going to join the Trinamool Congres, Banerjee said, “There were no such talks. I am still in Bharatiya Janata Party.” Asked about Mukul Roy's decision to return to the TMC, Rajib Banerjee said, "It is his own decision. I have nothing to say."

A former West Bengal minister, Banerjee quit the TMC to join the BJP in the run-up to the assembly elections. Rajib Banerjee was among the five TMC leaders who joined the BJP in January of this year after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Latest India News