'Will Rahul Gandhi get the message?': Shashi Tharoor's post on Trump-Mamdani meeting gets BJP's backing The BJP backed Shashi Tharoor's remark on Trump-Mamdani meeting, with party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the grand old party should behave democratically and not like 'sore losers'.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday received a backing from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he praised the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The MP from Kerala's Thiruvanthapuram said people fight 'passionately' in elections, but once they are over, they need to 'learn to cooperate' with each other and serve the nation.

"This is how democracy should work," Tharoor posted on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter). "Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I would love to see more of this in India — and am trying to do my part."

The BJP backed Tharoor's remark, with party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the grand old party should behave democratically and not like 'sore losers'.

"Once again Shashi Tharoor reminds Congress to put India First not Parivar," Poonawalla posted on X. "But will Rahul Gandhi get the message? One more Fatwa loading against Shashi???"

Interestingly, Tharoor has had made statement earlier as well that didn't go well with the top Congress brass. Lately, he had praised BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on his 98th birthday and said one incident cannot define the former deputy prime minister's legacy. Tharoor was referring to the Ram Rath Yatra, which Congress has blamed for the fall of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

However, the Congress 'outrightly' distanced itself from Tharoor's remark and said the senior leader only speaks for himself. Coming to Trump-Mamdani meeting, the two leaders met each other at the White House in Washington on Friday (local time), adopting a mutually warm tone after months of engaging in bitter rhetoric against each other.