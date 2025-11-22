'Fascist' vs 'jihadist': Trump, Mamdani grilled over old remarks | Key moments During the presser, Trump was asked about Republican leader Elise Stefanik's 'jihadist' remark on Mamdani. To this, he replied that the reporter should directly ask about it Stefanik, as he called Mamdani a 'very rational man'.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) held a "very productive meeting" with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after months of bitter rhetoric between the two. The Republican leader, while speaking to reporters at the Oval Office in White House, described the meeting with Mamdani 'great'.

"We have one thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do very well," Trump said with Mamdani standing beside him. "I wanted to congratulate the Mayor. He really ran an incredible race against a lot of smart people, starting with the early primaries and he beat them easily."

Mamdani also appreciated his meeting with Trump and said the two leaders discussed on a range of issues, including rent, groceries, utilities, affordability, the cost of living crisis and housing. "I appreciated the time with the President. I appreciate the conversation. I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers," he said.

Trump on 'jihadist' remark

During the presser, Trump was also asked about Republican leader Elise Stefanik's 'jihadist' remark on Mamdani. To this, he replied that the reporter should directly ask about it Stefanik, as he called Mamdani a 'very rational man'. "I met with a man who really wants to see New York be great again," he said, adding that Mamdani wants to make New York "greater than ever before".

'I don't mind': Trump on Mamdani's 'fascist' remark

Mamdani was grilled for calling Trump 'fascist', but the US president intervened and said, "That's ok. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

When asked if he would feel comfortable living in New York City under a Mamdani administration, Trump responded emphatically, "Yeah, I would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely."

Mamdani ready to work with Trump

Mamdani said he is really looking forward to delivering for New Yorkers in partnership with Trump on the affordability agenda. Meanwhile, Trump described Mamdani as different than your typical guy and that can be in a very positive way.

"We had some interesting conversation, and some of his ideas really are the same ideas that I have, adding that they discussed issues such as crime and housing. We discussed crime and he doesn't want to see crime, and I don't want to see crime, and I have very little doubt that we're not going to get along on that issue," he said.

