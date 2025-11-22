Trump–Mamdani White House meeting turns surprisingly friendly, focus on housing and inflation The discussion focused on shared priorities—housing, living costs, and inflation—issues central to both leaders’ agendas. Trump praised Mamdani’s approach and signaled federal cooperation, while Mamdani highlighted the constructive tone and mutual commitment to serving New Yorkers.

US President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, in what turned out to be a far more cooperative discussion than anticipated. Once labelled by Mamdani as "Donald Trump’s worst nightmare" and by Trump as a "100% Communist Lunatic," the two leaders appeared cordial inside the Oval Office, focusing on areas of mutual interest rather than ideological differences. Trump described the meeting as "great" and said Mamdani "is going to surprise some conservative people, actually."

Focus on housing, living costs and inflation

The conversation centred on pressing New York City issues, including housing affordability, living costs, and inflation—key topics in Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and also central to Trump’s 2024 messaging. Mamdani noted the emphasis on cooperation: "What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers." Trump reiterated his commitment to helping Mamdani achieve his goals, stating, “We’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York.”

Addressing past criticisms and tensions

Despite prior accusations—Trump once questioned Mamdani’s citizenship and threatened federal restrictions, while Mamdani called Trump a fascist—the discussion remained calm. Trump repeatedly intervened during the press briefing to deflect challenging questions and downplayed previous threats, saying, “We don’t want that to happen. I don’t think that’s going to happen.” Mamdani emphasised the federal support discussion, noting he sought the meeting to address affordability pressures and collaboration on city priorities.

Political implications

Trump, who had endorsed independent Andrew Cuomo in the final days of the mayoral race, suggested Mamdani’s election could ironically benefit Republicans politically, describing him as potentially “one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party.” For Mamdani, the meeting elevated his national profile as he transitions from state lawmaker to the mayor of the nation’s largest city. Both leaders found unexpected common ground, particularly on housing and inflation, highlighting the potential for pragmatic collaboration despite past conflicts.

A surprising tone of cooperation

Observers had expected tension, given the past rhetoric between the two. Yet, the White House meeting showcased an unusually cooperative atmosphere, with Trump agreeing with Mamdani on increasing housing and promising support for New Yorkers’ affordability challenges. The engagement demonstrated that even political adversaries with stark ideological differences can find shared goals when addressing urgent local issues.