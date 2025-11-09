Congress 'outrightly' distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's praise for LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself' Congress said Shashi Tharoor continues to make such remarks and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reflects 'democratic spirit' unique to it.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday 'outrightly' distanced itself from Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani and said the MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram 'speaks for himself'. It also said that Tharoor continues to make such remarks and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reflects 'democratic spirit' unique to it.

"Like always, Dr. Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera posted on X (previously Twitter). "That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to INC."