'Will make Punjab No.1 investment destination': CM Mann unveils Industrial & Business Development Policy 2026

Ludhiana:

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled the state's Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 in Ludhiana on Saturday, with a focus on making Punjab the number one investment destination in India. Mann said his government is focused on accelerating industrial growth in Punjab and attracting large-scale investment, which would further help generate employment across the state.

He said the new policy will allow investors to choose up to 20 incentives and design customised packages suited to their business models, introducing capital subsidy for the first time in Punjab and offering incentives of up to 100 per cent of Fixed Capital Investment.

Under the new policy, Employment Generation Subsidy eligibility has also been reduced to Rs 25 crore investment, which would open industrial incentives to a much wider base of businesses and strengthen Punjab's position as a leading destination for manufacturing, services and emerging technology sectors.

"Every other state in India hands investors a fixed menu and says take it or leave it, but Punjab has changed that. Now an investor can pick up to 20 incentives and build a package around their own business model," the Punjab chief minister said, adding that the policy represents a major shift in the way industrial incentives are structured in the state.

"Pharmaceutical companies need different support than an EV manufacturer; a data centre has different costs than a textile plant. The new policy acknowledges that and builds around it," he said, adding that different industries have different operational realities and cost structures.

During the event, Mann said the framework allows investors to optimise incentives according to their sector, cost structure and scale of operations. “The incentive package can be optimised for their specific cost structure, their specific sector and their specific scale. That is money on the table that wasn’t there before,” he said.

Highlighting another major feature of the policy, the Chief Minister stated that for the first time in Punjab’s history, the government has introduced a capital subsidy. “If someone is planning a Rs 100 crore plant, without a capital subsidy Rs 100 crore is their risk. With capital subsidy, the government co-invests a portion upfront and their capital at risk drops,” he said.

He added that this significantly improves investment economics. He also observed that most industrial policies in other states are largely designed to attract new investors while existing businesses often receive little attention. He said the new policy corrects this imbalance by extending incentives to modernisation and expansion projects as well.

“Most industrial policies in other states are drafted for outsiders with new investors, greenfield projects and companies being wooed from other states. Businesses already operating, already paying taxes and already employing people are usually an afterthought,” he said.

“Punjab’s new policy changes that as modernisation and expansion projects are now eligible for incentives. A Ludhiana manufacturer who wants to upgrade machinery, add a production line or expand capacity now gets policy support alongside new investors,” he added.

What are the key features of the policy?