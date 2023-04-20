Will Congress forge alliance with AAP to defeat BJP? Read what Bhupinder Singh Hooda has to say about it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Will Congress forge alliance with AAP to defeat BJP?

New Delhi: Speculation was rife in political circles in Haryana for the past few days with theories like there could be an alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. However, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has put an end to all such speculations.

Completely ruling out the possibility of an alliance with AAP, Hooda on Thursday (April 20) said that Congress is capable on its own in the state. Notably, Assembly elections are likely to be held in Haryana in October or November after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress is capable on its own in Haryana"

When asked about the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana amid Opposition unity at the national level, he rejected any such possibility and said that Congress is capable on its own in the state.

Kharge had called Kejriwal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was summoned by the CBI in a case liquor policy scam case. Earlier, AAP also targeted BJP fiercely after Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a criminal defamation case. In such a situation, it was believed that both parties could come closer soon.

Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi had also held discussed this with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar in the past.

It is pertinent to mention, the AAP in the 2019 Assembly elections has proposed seat sharing with Congress. However, the grand old party had refused to have a tie-up in any other state apart from Delhi.

