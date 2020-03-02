Passengers can now enjoy Wifi services onboard flights: Civil Aviation Ministry issues notification

Image Source : PTI Government allows airlines to provide in-flight Wifi services in India

In a fresh move, the government has allowed airlines to provide in-flight Wifi services in India. The development was confirmed by the Civil Aviation Ministry, which confirmed the lift of restrictions on flyers and said passengers will now be able to access the internet through Wifi onboard flights.

According to the official notification by the Aviation Ministry, "The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wii-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode."

"Provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet service in-flight through Wi-Fi on board subject to the procedures as specified in this behalf," it added.

Explaining the new rule, an official said the Wifi services onboard flights can be accessed from the time when the flight doors are closed, till the same opened for disembarkation.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

The availability of the internet and mobile communications on board aircraft (MCA) service was initially recommended by the Indian telecom regulator in 2018, that said the services should be permitted as In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) in the Indian airspace.

