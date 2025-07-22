'Let farmers' questions be heard today': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's emotional appeal to Opposition in Lok Sabha Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen folding his hands before Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha during the Parliament Session. Let's find out what happened in the Lower House today.

New Delhi:

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began amid noisy protests by Opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan folded his hands and appealed to MPs to return to their seats so that the House could address questions related to farmers during the scheduled Question Hour.

As soon as the Question Hour began in the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs started creating an uproar. The agriculture minister had just risen to answer questions when Opposition members stood up with placards and began protesting. In response, Chouhan folded his hands and appealed to them, saying, "Today is the day of the farmers."

Watch video here

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges with folded hands

The minister urged the Opposition to allow Question Hour to proceed, emphasising the importance of addressing farmers' issues. "Hon'ble Speaker, my humble request is that today, out of the 20 listed questions, 11 pertain to farmers, the poor, and villagers," the minister said during the session. "I appeal to the Opposition to allow these important questions concerning farmers to be raised. We are fully prepared to respond to them."

He further added, "We also wish to use this opportunity to inform the House and the nation about the government's schemes for farmers. Today should be dedicated to farmers. Let us discuss agriculture, farmers, villages, and the poor. This is my sincere request."

Lok Sabha adjourned twice amid Opposition protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice on Tuesday due to continuous protests by Opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor. This marked the second consecutive day of disruptions in the Monsoon Session, with Opposition MPs trooping into the Well of the House, raising slogans, and displaying placards.

Earlier in the day, when the House convened at 11 am, members of Congress and other Opposition parties were on their feet, pressing for a debate on the issue. Speaker Om Birla reminded them that sloganeering and placards are not allowed in the House and subsequently adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Later, when the House met at 12, the ruckus continued by the Opposition members; Jagdambika Pal, who was chairing the House, adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

On the other hand, the same situation prevailed in the upper house of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha. As soon as the proceedings of the House started, the Opposition members started the uproar. Here too, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to convince the opposition members and urged them to remain calm, but due to the uproar continuing, the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned till 12 noon after four minutes.

The House could not function on the first day of the session on Monday due to repeated adjournments following Opposition protests over the demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Also Read:

Also Read: