President Droupadi Murmu accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (July 22) accepted the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dhankhar had on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

PM Modi reacts to Dhankhar's resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following his resignation, highlighting his long-standing commitment to public service. In a post on social media, PM Modi acknowledged Dhankhar’s contributions in various capacities throughout his career and wished him good health and well-being.

In an X PM Modi said, "Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha was informed of the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification accepting Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation with immediate effect. Presiding over the session during Question Hour at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari read out the notification to the House.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect," Tiwari announced.

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

Dhankhar's political journey

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a senior politician and legal professional, was the NDA's nominee for the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022. He secured a decisive victory against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, garnering 528 votes, the highest for any Vice President in over three decades.

Prior to his tenure as Vice President, Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal, where he often made headlines for his confrontations with the state government. His political career has spanned decades, including stints as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Dhankhar claimed to be the son of a farmer who rose to the second highest constitutional position in the country.