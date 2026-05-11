Why did PM Modi include cooking oil in his appeal for energy conservation amid Gulf crisis?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use fuel judiciously and reduce overall domestic energy consumption, citing global uncertainty and pressure on supplies due to unrest in the Middle East.

While the appeal to conserve petrol and diesel was widely understood, his reference to cutting down the use of cooking oil caused confusion among many people.

The broader message, however, was about reducing dependence on imported energy resources across the board. By including cooking oil, the Prime Minister was highlighting that India also imports a significant share of edible oils, and excessive consumption increases import bills and adds pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

India imported vegetable oils worth about $19.5 billion in 2025–26, representing a significant outflow of foreign exchange. This is a substantial cost for a commodity that is used daily in millions of households across the country. If viable alternatives are adopted and consumption patterns gradually shift, it could help reduce pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves and, in turn, support greater stability for the rupee.

PM Modi’s big message amid Gulf conflict

Addressing a large public gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi raised concerns over continued stress on the global supply chain amid conflict in the Middle East. He said that many countries, especially those dependent on imports, could face further economic difficulties if the situation does not improve.

He pointed out that India has limited oil reserves of its own, and therefore stressed the need for careful use of petrol and diesel in daily life. According to him, the current global conditions make it even more important to adopt responsible consumption habits.

"When the supply chain continues to be in crisis, no matter what measures we take, the difficulties only increase. Therefore, now we must fight unitedly, keeping the country and Mother India first. We must remember that patriotism is not just about dying for the country. Living for the country and fulfilling our duties to the country is also patriotism," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to take simple, practical steps to reduce fuel usage. He suggested increased use of car-pooling and greater reliance on metro rail services in cities where such transport is available. He also encouraged continued adoption of electric vehicles to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

He further advised that both individuals and businesses should prefer railway services for transporting courier and goods wherever possible, in order to save fuel and reduce costs.

Referring to the experience during the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi also asked organisations to revisit flexible working practices such as remote work and virtual communication.

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