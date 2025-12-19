Whole country must unite and fight against hate speech, crimes: Maulana Mahmood Madani Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, welcomed the Karnataka Assembly's approval of a law to prevent hate speech and crimes.

Bengaluru:

Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, welcomed the Karnataka Assembly's approval of a law to prevent hate speech and hate crimes. He said that the Supreme Court has also repeatedly commented that a "climate of hatred" prevails in the country, which is seriously harming social peace, brotherhood, and the democratic structure of the country.

“In this situation, this step by the Karnataka government is a positive and important initiative towards protecting social harmony and the values ​​enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” he said.

‘Jamiat has been demanding laws against hate speech’

Maulana Madani said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has long been demanding effective legislation against hate-mongering activities. In this regard, Jamiat has made efforts at various levels, both inside and outside the court.

He added that to curb the spread of hatred, Jamiat has also established a separate department and added that it was on Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's petition that the Supreme Court had directed all states to effectively implement the Tehseen Poonawalla guidelines.

He further said that in April 2023, the Supreme Court had clearly stated that taking action against hate speech is the constitutional responsibility of the state machinery and that it should not wait for a formal complaint, but should take suo motu action. “Unfortunately, most states have not yet taken any concrete steps in this direction. In this situation, the Karnataka government's initiative is a ray of hope,” he said.

Madani stresses on success of laws against hatred

Madani also stressed that the success of any law against hatred and violence depends not only on its existence but also on its fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory implementation. “Therefore, it is essential that this law be studied in depth and any ambiguities in its definitions be clarified, so that no future government can misuse it as a weapon against minorities or weaker sections of society,” he said.

Madani reiterated resolution that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will continue to play its proactive role in promoting peace, brotherhood, and the supremacy of the Constitution throughout the country. He also appealed to all state governments to enact effective laws against hate speech and hate crimes, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, so that those who spread venom in society can be held accountable.

Karnataka Legislative Council passes bill to curb hate speech

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Legislative Council passed a bill to curb hate speech, amid strong protest from opposition BJP and JD(S), which called it "draconian", "direct attack on free speech" and "dangerous tool for political vendetta".

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, piloted by Home Minister G Parameshwara, was put to vote, amid protests from opposition members from the well of the House. The Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, amid opposition from BJP and JD(S) members.