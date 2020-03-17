WHO praises PM Modi for India's efforts on Coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's efforts to contain the deadly novel coronavirus. COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 137 Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking to Doordarshan, WHO official Dr Poonam Khetripal said: "PM Modi is himself monitoring the situation of the outbreak in the country and the government made sure that there were equipment and supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic."
“India has done a very good job in containing the COVID-19 virus so far. The government started preparing for the deadly disease well in advanced. The Prime Minister, along with a group of ministers, is constantly monitoring the situation in the country,” she was quoted as saying.