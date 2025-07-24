Who is Ram Nath Thakur? JP Nadda's meeting with JDU MP sparks Vice Presidential buzz BJP national president JP Nadda's meeting with JD(U) MP and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur has fueled fresh political speculation. Here’s a look at who Ram Nath Thakur is and why his name is gaining traction in the Vice Presidential race.

New Delhi:

Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Election Commission has officially kickstarted the process to elect the next Vice President of India. A notification regarding the Vice Presidential election has already been issued. However, the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre has yet to announce its candidate. Amid rising anticipation, BJP national president JP Nadda's meeting with JD(U) MP and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur has fueled fresh political speculation. Here’s a look at who Ram Nath Thakur is and why his name is gaining traction in the Vice Presidential race.

Who is Ram Nath Thakur?

Ram Nath Thakur is the son of veteran Bihar leader and former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. He first entered the Bihar cabinet in 2005, when he was appointed as the Sugarcane Minister in the NDA government under Nitish Kumar. From 2005 to 2010, he served as a cabinet minister in the Bihar government. Currently, Ram Nath Thakur is a Rajya Sabha MP representing JD(U) and serves as the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in the Union Cabinet. His father, the iconic Karpoori Thakur, was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Why is Ram Nath Thakur's name in the spotlight?

Thakur's name has gained momentum for multiple strategic reasons. He hails from Bihar, where Assembly elections are due later this year. With the BJP-JD(U) alliance crucial both in the state and at the Centre, Thakur's nomination could be a symbolic gesture to strengthen ties with JD(U). Known for his clean image and background in social justice, Ram Nath Thakur could be a difficult candidate for the Opposition to oppose. Moreover, he belongs to the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) community, a demographic with significant presence in Bihar, making his nomination politically advantageous.

Why did JP Nadda meet Ram Nath Thakur?

According to sources, BJP President JP Nadda recently met Ram Nath Thakur in Delhi -- a move that has added fuel to the ongoing buzz. Following the meeting, Thakur's name quickly made headlines as a frontrunner. However, BJP insiders claim the meeting was primarily related to the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite the clarification, political circles remain abuzz with speculation about a deeper strategic purpose behind the interaction.

