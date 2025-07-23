Jagdeep Dhankhar resignation: Election Commission begins process for holding Vice Presidential elections Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as Vice President on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

New Delhi:

Two days after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday informed that it has begun the process for holding Vice-Presidential elections. Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons.

EC starts constituting electoral college comprising MPs

"The Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible," the poll body said.

Major pre-announcement activities which have already been started include:

Preparation of the electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, as well as the Lok Sabha

Finalisation of Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer

Preparation and dissemination of Background Material on all the previous Vice-Presidential Elections

The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

NDA vs INDIA bloc: Here's what numbers say

As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha while 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers constitutes 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.