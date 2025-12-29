Who is Margaret Ramtharsiem and why PM Modi hailed her entrepreneurial skills during 'Mann Ki Baat' During the program, PM Modi mentioned Margaret Ramtharsiem, a resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur. He hailed Ramtharsiem for promoting traditional arts and empowering local communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 129th episode of his radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which was the last episode of 2025. In this episode, he discussed the country’s achievements in 2025 and shared insights on the challenges, opportunities and development prospects for the upcoming year, 2026.

"Mann Ki Baat is also a platform to bring forward people who, through their hard work, are not only promoting traditional arts but are also empowering local communities. Margaret Ramtharsiem from Churachandpur, Manipur, is one such individual. She viewed the traditional products, handicrafts, and items made from bamboo and wood in Manipur with a larger vision. This vision has enabled her to transform from a handicraft artist into a medium that changes lives," PM Modi said

PM Modi praised her efforts in popularising traditional products and handicrafts while providing employment opportunities to many locals. "Today, more than 50 artists work in Margaret Ji’s unit, and through her hard work, she has developed a market for her products not only in Delhi but across several states," he added.

Margaret expressed her happiness at being mentioned by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat. She said PM Modi’s praise for her further strengthened her passion.

"I did not expect that the PM would talk about me during his Mann Ki Baat program. A couple of days back, a team from the PM office in Delhi came to meet me and take my interview, asking about my success story... I am thankful that they gave me this opportunity to be a part of the PM's program... I am thankful to PM Modi for supporting me and helping me achieve my goals and ambitions,” Margaret said.

Who is Margaret Ramtharsiem?

Margaret Ramtharsiem, an entrepreneur from Churachandpur district in Manipur, is recognised for her efforts in promoting traditional Manipuri handicrafts and supporting local artisans. She began her journey as a handicraft artist, creating products using bamboo and wood. Over time, she expanded her work into a broader initiative aimed at empowering artisans, helping them access markets and earn a sustainable income through their traditional crafts.

Today, her enterprise employs more than 50 local artists and sells handicrafts in several states, including Delhi.