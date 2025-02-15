Who is Abhinav Chandrachud, ex-CJI’s son representing Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : X Abhinav Chandrachud representing Ranveer Allahbadia

Abhinav Chandrachud, a Bombay High Court lawyer and the son of former CJI DY Chandrachud is representing YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in the Supreme Court over multiple FIRs filed against him. He requested an urgent hearing on behalf of Allahbadia and informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna that multiple FIRs had been registered against his client. He requested to merge multiple complaints.

This representation is in the public's eyes, not because of Ranveer Allahbadia, but because of ex-CJI's son, who holds a great legal legacy. Abhinav's father DY Chandrachud is a former CJI and his grandfather Justice YV Chandrachud, was India's longest-serving Chief Justice.

Who is Abhinav Chandrachud

Abhinav Chandrachud is also an accomplished academic and author. He holds a Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) and a Master of the Science of Law (JSM) from Stanford Law School.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Abhinav is a Government Law College, Mumbai graduate. He later pursued his Master of Laws (LLM) at Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar. He has also worked as an associate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, an international law firm.

He is author of several books, including Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017) and Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018).

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Displeasing remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage. He has been summoned for questioning by the Mumbai and Assam police. Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited his residence here but found the flat locked.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also expressed strong concern over the derogatory comment made by Allahbadia and others on comedy show ‘India's Got Latent’ and summoned them on February 17. The commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.