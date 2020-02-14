Who benefited most from the attack: Rahul Gandhi questions Centre on Pulwama attack anniversary

Congress Rahul Gandhi

As the nation remembers the sacrifice of its brave martyrs on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre asking who benefited the most from the attack. Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi raised three questions on the attack that claimed lives of 40 paramilitary personnel.

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter wrote:

Who benefitted the most from the attack?

What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?

Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



Few days after the Pulwama attack, India took action against terror camps operating from Pakistani's soil and targeted Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) biggest terror camps after the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an airstrike, hitting terror launch pads in Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK) Balakot region.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the government, tributes were paid to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack last at the memorial at CRPF's Lethpora camp, in Srinagar.

PM Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom."

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

