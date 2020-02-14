India will never forget their martyrdom: PM Modi remembers Pulwama attack martyrs

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom, wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Meanwhile, CRPF today remembered the first death anniversary of 40 jawans killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

"WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs," CRPF said in a tweet.

As many as 40 CRPF men were killed after a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the martyred soldiers in a tweet, "Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019."

"India will never forget their sacrifice. The entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace," Rajnath Singh said.

A martyr's column dedicated to the memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty will be inaugurated at the solemn function.

ALSO READ: Who benefited most from the attack: Rahul Gandhi questions Centre on Pulwama attack anniversary

ALSO READ: One year of Pulwama attack: How India witnessed a 'black day' on February 14