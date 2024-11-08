Who ate samosas meant for Himachal CM Sukhu? Police begins investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal CM Sukhu

These days, samosa is the talking point in the politics of Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, show cause notice has been issued to five policemen because of samosas. Not only this, but strict disciplinary action has also been recommended against him. Investigation is underway

As per reports, on October 21, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had gone to the CID Headquarters to inaugurate the Cyber ​​Wing Station. However, before serving the samosas to the CM, those delectable were distributed to CM's staff. The investigation revealed that only the SI knew that these boxes were especially for CM Sukhu. When these were handed over to the lady inspector, she did not confirm with any senior officer and distributed to the CM staff and Mechanical Transport (MT) section for breakfast.

Because of the miscommunication, these boxes got diverted before reaching their rightful person, the investigation said.