Friday, November 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Who ate samosas meant for Himachal CM Sukhu? Police begins investigation

Who ate samosas meant for Himachal CM Sukhu? Police begins investigation

The police are now investigating a curious case of how samosas meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu didn't reach him and were distributed to others as breakfast.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Shimla
Updated on: November 08, 2024 9:55 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu
Image Source : PTI Himachal CM Sukhu

These days, samosa is the talking point in the politics of Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, show cause notice has been issued to five policemen because of samosas. Not only this, but strict disciplinary action has also been recommended against him. Investigation is underway

As per reports, on October 21, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had gone to the CID Headquarters to inaugurate the Cyber ​​Wing Station. However, before serving the samosas to the CM, those delectable were distributed to CM's staff. The investigation revealed that only the SI knew that these boxes were especially for CM Sukhu. When these were handed over to the lady inspector, she did not confirm with any senior officer and distributed to the CM staff and Mechanical Transport (MT) section for breakfast. 

Because of the miscommunication, these boxes got diverted before reaching their rightful person, the investigation said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement