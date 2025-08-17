'Where is this shadowy figure?': Sanjay Raut takes dig at former CEC amid Rahul's 'vote chori' claim Highlighting Sena vs Sena row in 2023, Raut alleged former CEC Kumar promoted ‘defections’ by recognising Eknath Shide’s faction as the real Shiv Sena. He also said Kumar helped the BJP and its allies win the 2024 assembly election in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday sought to know the whereabouts of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar amid a furore over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations against the poll body.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections were won by BJP and their allies with significant help from this gentleman! By giving the Shiv Sena party and symbol to the traitor faction, he encouraged defections! Rahul Gandhi has now exposed the Election Commission’s biases! But where is this shadowy figure now? Can anyone tell? Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is already missing, so where exactly is this gentleman now?” he posted on X.

Raut writes to HM Shah seeking to know former VP Dhankhar’s whereabouts

Earlier, Raut questioned former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s absence from the political landscape and wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah to know about his whereabouts.

"What exactly has happened to our vice president? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions. Rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe. In fact, some colleagues from the Rajya Sabha are even contemplating filing a writ petition of habeas corpus in the Supreme Court as we are genuinely worried about the whereabouts of Dhankhar and whether he is safe and healthy. Before knocking on the doors of the SC, I thought it prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Dhankhar's current whereabouts and his safety and health," the letter read.

“On July 21, the Parliament session commenced at 11 am. Rajya Sabha chairman and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar initiated the proceedings. What is even more shocking and disturbing is the fact that from July 21 till today, there has been no information about the whereabouts of our vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful. There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," he added.

Rahul’s ardent campaign against EC

Rahul Gandhi has launched a fervent campaign against the Election Commission, alleging its involvement in malpractice to benefit the BJP. In a press conference on August 7, Rahul gave several presentations and spoke at length about the alleged ‘vote chori’ claim. The INDIA bloc leaders also participated in a protest march from the Parliament to the EC in Delhi.