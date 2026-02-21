When India, Brazil work together, voice of Global South becomes stronger: PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a joint press conference with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and highlighted how the coming together of India and Brazil strengthens the voice of global south in the international arena. He gave a call for reform of international institutions to address contemporary challenges and affirmed the resolve of India and Brazil to work together in that direction. He made the remarks during a joint presser with Brazilian President Lula in the national capital.

India and Brazil's partnership has been influential: PM Modi

"India and Brazil's partnership on the global stage has been strong and influential. As democratic nations, we will continue to advance the priorities and aspirations of the Global South. When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident."

PM Modi also said, "We believe that all problems must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India and Brazil are unanimous that terrorism and its supporters are enemies of all humanity. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to address the challenges of our time. We will continue to work together in this direction."

We restructured bilateral cooperation agenda in five areas: Lula

Addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said, "Few months ago, in July last year, I had the honour of hosting my friend Modi in Brasília. His visit was a milestone. On that occasion, we restructured the bilateral cooperation agenda in five areas: defence and security; food and nutritional security; energy transition and climate change; digital transformation and emerging technologies; and industrial partnerships in strategic areas. Today in Delhi, in the year when we celebrate 20 years of the establishment of the Brazil-India Strategic Partnership, we are moving into action. The preparation for this visit involved a trip by my Vice-President, Geraldo Alckmin, and a business delegation last year. It also involved the early arrival of many ministers and 300 businesspeople this week. We signed several agreements that give concrete shape and quality to our cooperation in these areas. It is notable that India has evolved in cutting-edge sectors such as information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration. These developments create many opportunities for cooperation with Brazil."

PM Modi notes cooperation in areas of climate resilient agriculture

In his remarks, PM Modi noted that the cooperation in areas of climate resilient agriculture, precision farming, and biofertiliser will strengthen the food security of both the nations. "The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step in building a resilient supply chain. Our cooperation in the defence sector is also steadily growing. This is a great example of mutual trust and strategic alignment. We will continue to strengthen this win-win partnership,” PM Modi said.

"There is also immense potential for cooperation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. We will work to increase the supply of affordable and quality medicines from India to Brazil, he said.

Bilateral trade to surpass USD 20 billion in next five years

He also noted that the discussions between the two leaders aimed at moving forward across all sectors in the spirit of shared purpose and that the nations are committed for bilateral trade to surpass 20 billion USD in the next five years. He thanked the Brazilian President for his participation in the Global AI Impact Summit, and also praised his visionary leadership in giving a fillip to India-Brazil ties.

PM Modi, Lula hold delegation-level talks

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also held delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were among those present during the talks.

Earlier today, a ceremonial welcome was held on Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Brazilian President was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

