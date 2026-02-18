How Brazilian President Lula's India visit could boost trade, agriculture and defence ties | Explained

New Delhi:

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday arrived in the national capital on a state visit, during which he will participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Brazilian President was warmly received upon his arrival by Minister of State in the MEA, Pabitra Margherita, marking the beginning of his official engagements in the national capital.

During his visit, President Lula is scheduled to take part in the India-AI Impact Summit, underscoring the growing cooperation between India and Brazil in emerging technologies and digital innovation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Lula to review the full spectrum of India-Brazil ties.

The MEA further stated that India and Brazil share a close, multifaceted relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership, rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to inclusive growth.

Prior to his departure on Tuesday, President Lula said that he is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi and during his time here, he will be discussing "new opportunities for cooperation" between the two nations with the Prime Minister."

The Brazilian President's official visit to India marked a renewed push to deepen trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between the two major Global South economies.

How Lula's India visit could boost trade, agriculture and defence ties?

The state visit of President Lula will provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda for further strengthening trade, agriculture and defence and further deepen cooperation across bilateral, regional and global platforms.

The MEA said PM Modi would be meeting President Lula on February 21 and that both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. "The two leaders would also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance and issues concerning the Global South," it said.

President Lula is accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The accompanying ministers will be having meetings with their Indian counterparts. The CEOs are expected to participate in a business forum being organised during the visit of the Brazilian president, reflecting the growing trade and commercial engagements between the two countries. Notably, the two large democracies are strategic partners since 2006.

India, Brazil aim to raise trade to 20 billion dollars by 2026

Both sides now aim to raise the figure to 20 billion dollars by 2026 and significantly expand the product basket, as cited by Brasil 247. President Lula described India and Brazil as natural partners, citing their democratic systems, cultural diversity, and expanding economies.

India's vast consumer market, rising demand for energy, food, and industrial inputs, along with rapid infrastructure growth, have positioned it as a priority destination for Brazilian exports.

Brazilian exports to India climbed to USD 6.9 billion in 2025

Brazilian exports to India climbed to 6.9 billion dollars in 2025, the highest in two decades, led by sugar, crude oil, vegetable oils, cotton, and iron ore. The export promotion agency ApexBrasil has identified 378 new opportunities across minerals, machinery, food products, health technology, and renewable energy sectors.

Agricultural items such as ethanol derivatives and cotton, along with industrial equipment for agribusiness and power generation, are key focus areas. At the same time, India continues supplying higher value-added goods to Brazil, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and auto components.

Indian foreign direct investment in Brazil reaches to USD 2.1 billion

Brazilian imports from India stood at 8.4 billion dollars in 2025. Investment ties are also expanding, with Indian foreign direct investment in Brazil reaching 2.1 billion dollars and new industrial collaborations emerging.

The partnership is reinforced through frameworks such as the Mercosur-India Preferential Trade Agreement and cooperation within BRICS, G20, BASIC, and IBAS, highlighting the growing importance of South-South economic collaboration.

