When did India start observing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and why was January 9 chosen as the date? The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed to celebrate NRI's contributions in helping India improve its relations with other countries. This year, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention will be held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated every year on January 9 to commemorate the contributions of the Overseas Indian Community (OIC) in India's development. Also known as Non-Resident Indian Day (NRI Day) or Overseas Indian Day, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a three-day flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)that was organised every year since 2003. However, it is being celebrated biennially since 2015.

This year, the 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be organised. According to the MEA, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention will be held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar with a theme, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". The previous PBD convention was organised Madhya Pradesh's Indore in 2023 with a theme of "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal" and the chief guest for the event was Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated?

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed to celebrate NRI's contributions in helping India improve its relations with other countries. In his message for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the Indian Diaspora 'closely connected' to India and their contributions are extremely important for the country.

He said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will further enhance their resolve. "You are all aware how in response to Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call the entire nation is now determinately embarking on that journey," he said.

Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed on January 9?

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 every year because it was this day in 1915 when Mahatma Gandhi had returned to India from South Africa. Following his return to India, Mahatma Gandhi, who is known as Father of the Nation, led India's freedom struggle against the British and helped the country gain Independence.

