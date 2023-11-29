Exit Poll 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to see MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram results?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on November 30.

Assembly Election Exit Polls 2023 Live: With the last phase of the Assembly Elections in Telangana getting over today (November 30) all eyes are on the exit polls for five states where Assembly Elections took place. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram also went for the poll. While voting in Chhattisgarh was spread over two phases on November 7 and November 17, voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram took place in a single phase. Mizoram went for polls on Mizoram along with the first phase of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh went for polls on November 17 along with the second phase of Chhattisgarh. Voting happened in Rajasthan on November 25. The results of all the Assembly polls will be declared on December 3. Exit polls for all five states are expected to be available after 6:30 pm. Earlier, the Election Commission of India had put a ban on publishing any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30. Election Coverage

When and where to watch Exit Poll Results 2023?

The most accurate and credible exit polls of the 2023 Assembly Elections will be available on India TV news channel. The exit polls have been done in association with the CNX agency.

How many Assembly seats are there in five states?

679 Assembly constituencies are spread in five different states that went for polls between November 7 and November 30. Madhya Pradesh is having a strong 230-member Assembly while the Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats. Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are having 119, 90 and 40 Assembly seats respectively.

What are exit polls?

The exit polls are a way to understand the mood of the voters after they have used their voting rights. The election exit polls are one of the credible ways to predict the election outcome or the final result. The exit polls have been conducted by gathering information from voters of different regions and constituencies outside the polling booths. Different media organisations conduct opinion polls also before the voting. The exit polls are post-vote polls and the opinion polls are pre-vote polls. Exit polls or post-poll surveys are conducted in order to understand or find out the intention of the voters from the voters. The main aim of these exit polls is to find out the preferences of the voters before the actual counting date. All these organisations then publish these exit polls based on the replies of voters.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

Most of the media organisations conduct exit polls through the random sampling method. However, some organisations also pick systematic sampling to determine the final outcome. They ask people from different castes, age groups, genders and regions whom they voted for.

