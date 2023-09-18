What will happen to old parliament building now | EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Old parliament building

The stage is set for the beginning of the proceeding of the parliamentary session in the new building of the Parliament in New Delhi. The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned in the old building concluding the last session in the old building today and MPs will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

While the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber of the new Parliament building on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 pm in the Lower House chamber of the newly-constructed complex.

On Monday, the members of both Houses held a discussion on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings".

Speaking before adjourning the day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Birla said a "constructive discussion" took place on the last day of the proceedings in this historic and prestigious chamber. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other MPs also recalled historical moments of the old building.

Now, the question arises about the future of the old parliament building.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha in March 2021, that the existing one (parliament) will have to be repaired and made available for 'alternate use'. However, he made no clarity on what could be the alternate use.

Media reports suggest that the old parliament building is likely to be conserved as a historical democratic monument and a part of the building might be converted into a museum.

Key highlights on old-building

The old parliament building witnessed historical moments such as the drafting of the constitution, the announcement of 'India's Independence'.

The old parliament building was the House of the Imperial Legislative Council between 18 January 1927 and 15 August 1947.

It was designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker

The building was constructed between 1921 and 1927.

