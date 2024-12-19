Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
What Rahul Gandhi said on allegation of pushing an MP and injuring BJP's Pratap Chandra Sarangi

The BJP MP stated that the incident took place during a heated exchange in Parliament earlier this week.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 11:21 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 11:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi

A huge uproar erupted on Thursday as the Parliament began its Session with the BJP alleging Rahul Gandhi of injuring one of its MPs. A charge that was rejected by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and added that the BJP MPs stopped him from entering the Parliament premises. 

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution  and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi had alleged, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

 

