What did President Droupadi Murmu say to the nation from Rafale's cockpit during her historic sortie? President Droupadi Murmu's flight followed in the footsteps of former Presidents who have flown in fighter jets, starting with A P J Abdul Kalam (Sukhoi 30 MKI) on June 8, 2006, and Pratibha Patil (Sukhoi 30 MKI) on November 25, 2009.

Ambala:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Indian Air Force Station in Ambala, and described the experience as "unforgettable", one that instilled a "renewed sense of pride" in India's defence capabilities. During the sortie, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh informed her mid-flight that she is flying over the historic land of Kurukshetra. "On your right, you can see the Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra. Would you like to give a message to the nation?" Air Chief Marshal Singh asked.

President Murmu's message from cockpit

Responding to this from the cockpit, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Murmu, delivered an emotional and patriotic message to the country. She said, "Dear countrymen, greetings. This Rafale flight is an unforgettable experience for me. From this modern aircraft, I am viewing the ancient land and Brahma Sarovar, which symbolise our cultural diversity and historical journey. My faith in our military strength is becoming even stronger. I wish to thank our soldiers for making this flight possible."

Notably, Murmu made history as she became the first President of India to fly in two different fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she undertook a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in April 2023 from Tezpur in Assam.

President Murmu soars 15,000 feet in Rafale during 30-min sortie

Donning a G-suit and sporting sunglasses, the President was seen posing for pictures and flashing a thumbs-up gesture before the French-made jet, flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, the commanding officer of the 17 Squadron. The sortie lasted for approximately 30 minutes, covering about 200 kilometres. The aircraft reached a height of about 15,000 feet above sea level and a speed of approximately 700 kilometres per hour, according to a statement from the President's office.

Air Chief Marshal joins in separate Rafale from Ambala Air Base

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew a sortie in a separate aircraft from the same air base. A video was also shared along with the post, which shows the two Rafale jets airborne after their takeoff and later returning to land at the air base in Ambala. The video also shows Air Chief Marshal Singh brief Murmu about the fighter jet. Also present nearby were senior IAF officers and Haryana Minister Anil Vij, who is MLA from Ambala Cantonment.

