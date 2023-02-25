Western Disturbance alert issued in Himalayan regions, these states to witness rise in temperature

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Western Disturbance alert issues in Himalayan regions, these states to witness rise in temperature

Western Disturbance: India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that due to a western disturbance, rain and snowfall in the Himalayan Region are predicted. With this, including Delhi, states like Punjab, Haryana and more can witness a rise in the temperature. However, IMD also suggested that the northern part of Punjab and Jammu might receive drizzle.

Weather forecast for Western Himalayan Region

'Western Himalayan regions will receive some rain & snowfall on 28 Feb & 1 March due to a Western Disturbance. Northern parts of Punjab & Jammu might receive drizzle. Temp in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan & Delhi will rise by 2-3 degrees during next 3 days,' said RK Jenamani.

