Western Disturbance alert issued in Himalayan regions, these states to witness rise in temperature

Western Disturbance: India Meteorological Department has issued rain and snowfall alerts for Western Himalayan regions. With this, a few parts of the country will witness a rise in the temperature.

Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2023 18:16 IST
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Western Disturbance alert issues in Himalayan regions, these states to witness rise in temperature

Western Disturbance: India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that due to a western disturbance, rain and snowfall in the Himalayan Region are predicted. With this, including Delhi, states like Punjab, Haryana and more can witness a rise in the temperature. However, IMD also suggested that the northern part of Punjab and Jammu might receive drizzle. 

Weather forecast for Western Himalayan Region 

RK Jenamani, Scientist in India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that Western Himalayan regions are predicted to receive some rain and snowfall on February 28 and March 1, 2023, due to a Western Disturbance. In addition to this, he said, that the Northern parts of Punjab and Jammu and receive drizzle. 

Northern parts of Punjab & Jammu might receive drizzle

'Western Himalayan regions will receive some rain & snowfall on 28 Feb & 1 March due to a Western Disturbance. Northern parts of Punjab & Jammu might receive drizzle. Temp in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan & Delhi will rise by 2-3 degrees during next 3 days,' said RK Jenamani. 

