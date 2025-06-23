West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several districts from Wednesday As per the IMD, south Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Bardhaman, are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kolkata:

With the advancement of monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rains for West Bengal over the next five days and said downpour will continue in south Bengal districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Howrah, Hooghly to be affected by heavy rains

As per the IMD, south Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Bardhaman, are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong to receive heavy rains

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

According to IMD data, Darjeeling town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 68 mm in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday. The seaside resort town of Digha received 52 mm during the same period, it said.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Himachal

In another development, the IMD warned of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh over the next four days as monsoon advanced to most parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing light to moderate rains at a few places.

Scattered rains occurred across the state, with Kangra gauging 37 mm of rain, Kasauli 3 mm, Mandi 21.8 mm, Jot 21 mm, Murari Devi 13 mm, Hamirpur 7.5 mm and Shimla and Sundernagar 3.6 mm each.

Una was hottest at 34.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, followed by Bahaura at 33.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at 32.6 degrees Celsius and Neri at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures stayed marginally above normal at most places with Kukumseri recording a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, Paonta Sahib 27 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur 26 degrees Celsius. The local meteorological centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state over the next four days.

(With inputs from PTI)