West Bengal thanks Centre for Cyclone Amphan relief support; work on restoring power in full swing

The West Bengal government on Monday expressed its gratitude to Centre over continued support to the local authorities in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, during a video conferencing call between state and Centre officials, which among others was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and West Bengal’s Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending a Central team soon to assess the damages,” said a government release issued after the meeting.

The press release issued after the meeting said that the meeting was the fourth between members of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), held to take stock of the response to Cyclone Amphan.

“While telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damages to the local power distribution network has affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas. Central agencies are deployed in these efforts along with teams from neighbouring states,” said the press release.

During the call, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also stressed upon the importance of restoring telecom and drinking water supplies on a priority basis. “Adequate stocks of food grains have also been kept ready for supply based on the demand from the state,” said the government release.

The press release noted that Centre has already released a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore towards relief and rehabilitation of those affected by Amphan in West Bengal, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected localities last week.

Further, the Centre also called upon the state government to indicate their requirements, if any, as it also asked officials from various central departments and ministries to coordinate the response to Cyclone Amphan.

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the damages due to Cyclone Amphan are to the tune of Rs one lakh crore in the state itself, and over one crore persons have been left homeless. The state’s governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday accused Banerjee of inflating the damages caused due to Cyclone so she could rip off the Centre.

