Fake cancer drug interstate racket busted in Delhi; 17 arrested, drugs worth Rs 9 crore seized

New Delhi:

Delhi Police Crime Branch's Interstate Cell has busted an interstate syndicate involved in the sale of counterfeit and illegally diverted expensive cancer medicines, arresting 17 people so far and recovering drugs and other material worth around Rs 9 crore. The operation has uncovered a supply network spread across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Police have also recovered around Rs 50 lakh in cash from locations linked to the syndicate.

According to the Crime Branch, 588 filled vials of anti-cancer medicines were recovered from the accused and their premises. Investigators also seized six empty vials, seven empty medicine boxes and 3,021 units of other medicines. The total value of the recovered medicines and other material has been estimated at around Rs 9 crore. Cash amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh was also recovered during the investigation.

The expensive cancer medicines seized include Darzalex, Imfinzi, Erbitux, Opdyta, Gazyva, Bavencio, Adcetris and Keytruda. The Crime Branch received information about the organised syndicate on June 22, 2026. During the investigation, several suspected locations in East Delhi, Rohini and Mumbai were identified.

Simultaneous raids conducted in Delhi and Navi Mumbai

On July 11, the Crime Branch formed seven teams and conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Navi Mumbai. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Drugs Department and local police. Further investigation and interrogation of the arrested accused gradually revealed the syndicate's wider interstate supply chain. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Crime Branch police station in Delhi on July 12, 2026.

Syndicate sourced medicines through three major channels

Investigators found that the syndicate acquired expensive cancer medicines through three primary methods. The accused allegedly purchased counterfeit medicines from unauthorised sources. They also diverted or stole medicines kept in hospitals for cancer patients. In addition, medicines supplied through government institutions and warehouses were allegedly diverted illegally and introduced into the black market.

Stolen medicines repackaged before being sold

The investigation revealed that the medicines were bought and sold without valid invoices, purchase records or drug licences. The medicines were stored at houses and other locations before being passed through different intermediaries into the market. Old cartons and empty medicine boxes were allegedly used to repackage the drugs. Investigators also found that batch numbers, maximum retail prices and other identifying marks were removed using chemicals such as acetone. Thermocol boxes, bubble wrap, tape and polythene were allegedly used to pack the medicines for transportation. Police also recovered diaries and registers containing details of cash transactions and financial dealings.

17 accused arrested across multiple states

The 17 arrested accused have been identified as:

Abhishek Vaishya (Laxmi Nagar, Delhi)

Shubham Kumar Chaudhary (Laxmi Nagar, Delhi)

Suraj Chaudhary (Laxmi Nagar, Delhi)

Gagan (Indirapuram, Ghaziabad)

Satish Kumar (Govindpuri, Delhi)

Mukesh (Gurugram)

Ayush Kumar (Navi Mumbai)

Vishwas Tyagi (Ghaziabad)

Paramjeet Sheoran (Jhajjar, Haryana)

Anand Kumar (Noida)

Srinivasulu Kalva (Hyderabad)

Ramdas Satish Kumar (Hyderabad)

Malugari Srinath Reddy (Hyderabad)

Mayank Garg (Gurugram)

Deepak alias Ravi (Faridabad)

Jaswant Sharma (Faridabad)

Manish Sharma (Alwar, Rajasthan)

Hospital staff allegedly involved in diversion of medicines

The investigation has also revealed the alleged involvement of people working in hospitals and individuals associated with medical stores. In Hyderabad, investigators uncovered the alleged diversion of cancer medicines meant for patients from a hospital. In Faridabad, the role of nursing staff associated with the oncology department of a hospital has emerged.

One of the accused was allegedly working as a nursing in-charge at a hospital, while another had previously worked as a personal assistant to an oncologist. In Alwar, an arrested accused allegedly diverted anti-cancer injections that had been kept at a hospital for patients.

What did the Crime Branch recover?

The investigation has led to the recovery of:

588 filled vials of anti-cancer medicines

6 empty vials

7 empty medicine boxes

3,021 units of other medicines

Nearly Rs 50 lakh in cash

Electronic devices

Registers and diaries

Materials used for repackaging medicines

Investigation into wider distribution network underway

The Crime Branch is now working to identify the remaining members of the syndicate, trace the original sources of the medicines and map the entire distribution network. Investigators are also trying to identify the final buyers and beneficiaries who received the medicines. The financial trail, including cash transactions and the syndicate's wider money network, is being examined. Police said further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation progresses.

Previous fake cancer drug racket in Delhi

The latest crackdown comes after Delhi witnessed another fake cancer drug racket in which fraudsters allegedly sold medicines worth around Rs 100 for as much as Rs 3 lakh, highlighting the serious risks posed by counterfeit and illegally diverted medicines to cancer patients.

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