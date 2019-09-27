Friday, September 27, 2019
     
Bengal: Patient dead, 9 others shifted after fire at hospital in Siliguri

The blaze was reported from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 9:05 IST
At least one patient was killed after a fire broke out at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of a hospital in Siliguri on Friday. The blaze was reported from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. 

Nine other patients were shifted to a private hospital after the incident. 

Reason as to why the fire broke out was yet not clear. 

More details awaited. 

