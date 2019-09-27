Bengal: Patient dead, 9 others shifted after fire at hospital in Siliguri

At least one patient was killed after a fire broke out at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of a hospital in Siliguri on Friday. The blaze was reported from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.
Nine other patients were shifted to a private hospital after the incident.
Reason as to why the fire broke out was yet not clear.
More details awaited.
