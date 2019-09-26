Image Source : FILE Police arrest 14 touts from government hospital premises

The police have arrested at least 14 touts from the premises of three major state-run hospitals in Odisha, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing the Superintendents of Police and Chief District Medical Officers on Wednesday evening had asked the police to ensure that

government hospital premises are free of middlemen and directed doctors to provide quality healthcare services to patients.

While the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on Wednesday night arrested four persons on the charge of misleading patients and diverting them to private hospital from the Capital Hospital here, Sambalpur district police nabbed five touts from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Thursday.

Similarly, five other such touts were also arrested from District Headquarters Hospital, Bolangir, on Thursday morning, said Director General of Police (DGP) B K Sharma.

"As part of our sustained efforts to weed out fixers,police arrested 5 middlemen cheating patients in DH Hospital,Bolangir. On the basis of FIRs, they are being forwarded to

court. Further investigation to identify others in the operation continues," Sharma said in a Twitter post.

"The accused were influencing some patients and their kin for treatment at private hospitals. They were also demanding money for providing them medicines which are available at state hospital free of cost.

Detailed investigation into the incident is underway and the number of arrests might go up," said Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh. After arresting four persons from Capital Hospital in the city, the Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi has also requested citizens to report any such instance to the police.

A police officer said middlemen used to get 10 to 20 per cent of commission for sending patients to private nursing homes and diagnostic centres from government hospitals.

