Opposition demands CM Naveen Patnaik's resignation over rapes of minor girls in Odisha

Cases of rape of minor girls and missing children rocked the Odisha Assembly on Monday as the opposition demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the House several times after the opposition parties - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress - created a ruckus demanding further discussion on rising crimes against minor girls.

They also demanded a reply from the government on steps being taken to check the number of children going missing every year and cases of rape of minor girls.

Members of both the parties went near the podium of the Speaker and shouted slogans demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik first raised the issue of children going missing during Zero Hour.

"Many children have gone missing during the last four years. The government also submits a reply every time but no steps have been taken to curb the crime. The state government is not concerned about the safety of children. The government should clarify what is being done over the increasing incidents of missing children. The Naveen Patnaik-led government has turned a deaf ear to the rising atrocities," Naik told media persons.

Raising the issue of rising cases of rape of minor girls in the state, Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra said while law and order have collapsed in the state, the Chief Minister is not concerned about it.

He said a responsible government has to tell the House about what preventive steps have been taken to curb such crimes.

Mishra asked whether people are voting for the five-time government for minor girls to be raped?

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja also raised the issue of the sexual abuse of a HIV infected girl in a shelter home in Kalahandi district.

Later, the Speaker directed the state government to inform the House about the steps being taken to curb these crimes.

