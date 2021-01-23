Image Source : TWITTER/@JDHANKHAR1 Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveils Netaji portrait at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on his 125th birth anniversary on Saturday. Eastern Army commander Lt General Anil Chauhan, Netaji's family member Chandra Kumar Bose and BSF Additional Director General Pankaj Singh were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

"NETAJI -- a title emanating from the hearts of the millions, is a source of inspiration and motivation for the people, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Parakram Diwas is a befitting recognition of his invaluable contributions," he added.

