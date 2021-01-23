There should be 4 national capitals for a country as vast as India: Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Netaji Bhavan on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said India must have four alternative capitals. Britishers ruled the entire country from Kolkata, she said. “I believe that India must have 4 alternate capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country,” said Banerjee while addressing a rally in Kolkata on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Banerjee also criticised the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission, which, according to her, was conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Addressing a programme at Netaji Bhavan on his 125th birth anniversary, Banerjee described Bose as an icon who had advocated unity among all communities in the country.

She also demanded that Netaji's birthday on January 23 be declared a national holiday.

"Why the national Planning Commission, which was conceptualised by Netaji in independent India, was dissolved? Why the demand for a holiday on Netaji's birthday by our government not yet met?" Banerjee said in her brief speech.

The Narendra Modi government disbanded the Planning Commission in 2014 and had formed the Niti Aayog.

Banerjee said, "We don't remember Netaji before the elections. He is in our hearts for 365 days. We are in touch with his family."

She also said Netaji was described as 'Deshnayak' by Rabindranath Tagore.

"We are celebrating his birthday day as Deshnayak Diwas," Banerjee added.

