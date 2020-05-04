West Bengal allows salons, inter-district buses in green zones, private offices outside containment zones

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal allows salons, inter-district buses in green zones

West Bengal government on Monday allowed the opening of salons and resumption of intra-district bus services in green zones. However, only the buses have been asked to maintain social distancing norms and to run with 20 passengers or up to 50 percent seating capacity. Meanwhile, private offices outside containment zones have also been permitted to operate with up to 25 per cent of strength between 10 am and 6 pm.

As per the state government guidelines, the inter-state buses should be disinfected properly and ensure that all the passengers should wear masks. While the District Magistrate will decide the operational routes of the buses.

Movement of private cars, for permitted activities, will be allowed only with two passengers apart from the driver. At places like ration shops, banks, post-offices and other shops only seven people will be allowed, following the norms of social distancing.

Moreover, standalone shops are allowed to be opened between 10 am to 6 pm. No gatherings will be allowed at tea and pan shops. While, construction activities are permitted only in rural areas.

Following the government's extension of coronavirus lockdown with some relaxations, various shops, offices, and industries outside containment zones or in green zones have been allowed to resume their operations. The nation was under the lockdown for more than 40 days and on Monday it has entered the third phase of lockdown.

