West Bengal governor shown black flags on way to event in Murshidabad

The governor, who was on his way to Domkal Girls College to inaugurate a newly constructed building there, was asked to "go back" and shown black flags by some people flanking the road, through which his convoy was passing, police said

Kolkata Published on: November 20, 2019 14:09 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, was shown black flags and asked to "go back"

by alleged Trinamool Congress activists during his visit to Domkal area in Murshidabad district on Wednesday. The governor, who was on his way to Domkal Girls College to inaugurate a newly constructed building there, was asked to "go back" and shown black flags by some people flanking the road, through which his convoy was passing, police said.

The TMC leadership, however, declined to comment on the incident. The governor has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur. 

