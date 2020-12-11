'Slur on democratic fabric': Jagdeep Dhankar launches no-holds-barred attack on Mamata

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar slams Mamata Banerjee day after attack on JP Nadda's convoy in Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee government terming the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy as "most unfortunate".

"The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric," Dhankhar told reporters.

"The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for a long," he added.

"Dangerous game of insider, outsider going on in West Bengal," the Governor said, adding that violators of law in Bengal have protection of police and administration.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, should apologise for comments she made yesterday over attack on JP Nadda's convoy.

Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour on Thursday. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack. Nadda, however, escaped unhurt. His party colleague Vijayavargiya suffered injuries in the attack.

