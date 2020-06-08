West Bengal decides to extend lockdown till June 30: Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) West Bengal extends lockdown till June 30, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that lockdown in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak will be extended till June 30.

This announcement comes at a time when the state government has announced a slew of lockdown relaxations. These relaxations include allowing restaurants, hotels and malls to reopen while enforcing social distancing norms.

Earlier in the day, Mizoram had imposed a two-week total lockdown in the state from June 9 in view of the prevailing situation.

States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already announced a lockdown till 30 June but with relaxations.

Meanwhile, in further easing of lockdown restrictions, Delhi and many state governments have allowed restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship to open from Monday but they will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Centre, including following social distancing norms.

