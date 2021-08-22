West Bengal: Ex-TMC minister Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who joined BJP arrested on graft charge

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ex-TMC minister Shyama Prasad Mukherjee arrested on graft charge

Former West Bengal minister and BJP leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, on Sunday, was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality, said an officer.

The former Trinamool Congress MLA from Bishnupur was apprehended following an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of money related to e-tendering and other charges when he was chairman of the local civic body in 2020, the police officer said.

"An investigation was carried out by the SDPO, Bishnupur into the allegations of financial irregularities of Rs 9.91 crore. Mukherjee was arrested after he failed to give satisfactory answers to queries," Bankura SP Dhritiman Sarkar said.

The BJP's Bishnupur organizational district president Sujit Agasthi claimed that Mukherjee had joined the saffron party before the assembly elections in the state but he was not actively involved.

"The allegations against him are of the time when he was in Trinamool Congress. Has the government woken up now?" the BJP leader asked.

INPUTS FROM PTI

ALSO READ | West Bengal running short of vaccine syringes due to negative wastage

Latest India News