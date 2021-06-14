Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till July 1, but announces relaxations

The West Bengal government on Monday extended COVID 19-related restrictions in the state, but also announced certain relaxations. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that all government offices will function with 25 per cent strength while private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm but with capacity not more than 25 per cent.

Announcing further easing of the curbs, Mamata permitted shops in malls and complexes to open between 11 am to 6 pm but with only 50 per cent workforce. Sports activities have also been given a green signal. However, spectators will not be allowed.

Restaurants with bars can open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity, Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, all educational institutes and waterways will continue to be closed. The movement of private vehicles will also remain suspended except for emergencies.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,61,257 on Sunday as 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,896. North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 597, followed by 426 in Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by Kolkata (15) and Howrah (nine).

