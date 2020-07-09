West Bengal to impose strict 7-day lockdown at 5 PM today: What's open and what's not

In light of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to impose a strict 7-day lockdown across the state. The lockdown comes into place today, at 5 pm, and will be applicable for a period of 7 days, till July 16.
While addressing the issue, the Chief Minister said, "Police need to be strict, if people don't wear masks the will be sent home. Lockdown will be implemented in these areas for 7 days."
It has also been announced that the containment zones in the state will be clubbed with the buffer zones and a 'broad-based' containment zone will be created where the lockdown will be imposed.
No lockdown will be imposed outside these containment zones.
What will remain closed during lockdown
- All offices - government and private
- All non-essential activities
- Congregations
- Transportations
- All marketing, industrial and trading activities
- Authorities will try to arrange for home delivery of essential commodities for residents in these containment zones
What will remain open
In areas outside the containment zone, no lockdown will be imposed and life, as usual, will continue, as it has in the last few days.
What are the containmeent zones
