Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of confirmed cases rises to 231; death toll at 7

After 18 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the total tally of the state rose to 231 on Thursday. Among the infected patients, 42 have been recovered and 7 have lost their lives so far. Meanwhile, Kolkata has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 213 cases put it at number 13 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2916, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are the number of cases in the state so far:

(The chart shows the district-wise statistics as on April 15)

District Number of confirmed cases Kolkata 29 Howrah 7 Kalimpong 7 East Medinipur 7 Nadia 5 Jalpaiguri 4 Hooghly 4 North 24 Paraganas 3 West Medinipur 2 South 24 Paraganas 1

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths while 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage