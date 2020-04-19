Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: State's case tally rises to 310; death toll at 12

23 new cases of coronavirus were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 310. Among the total people infected as on date, 62 have recovered and 12 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 105 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 287 cases put it at number 13 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3659, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the total number of cases in the state so far:

(The district-wise tally in the chart shows the figures as on April 19, 2020)

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Kolkata 105 Howrah 46 North 24 Paraganas 37 Pashchim Medinipur 21 Hooghly 8 Kamlimpong 7 Nadia 6 South 24 Paraganas 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Purba Medinipur 5 Darjeeling 3 Pashchim Burdwan 3 Murshidabad 1 Diamond Harbour 1 Basirhat 1

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths and 2,231 have recovered.

